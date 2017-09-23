Red Sox look to continue dominance of Reds (Sep 23, 2017)

CINCINNATI — Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi attended four or five Reds’ games every summer at Great American Ball Park while growing up in Madeira, Ohio, located about 12 miles northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

He often sat in the pricey Diamond Seats behind home plate where he fostered his own big-league dreams

“I would watch those guys play and picture myself out there,” Benintendi said. “That I’m here now, is crazy.”

Benintendi returned to his hometown this weekend as the Red Sox played a three-game interleague series against the Cincinnati Reds. Benintendi entered this season as the No. 1 rated prospect in all of baseball. Through 142 games, Benintendi was batting .278 with 19 home runs and 87 RBIs. He had 28 doubles and 19 steals.

“For a guy that’s two years removed from the draft …. we’re glad to have him here,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He has the physical ability and talent. He’s a graceful athlete out there.”

Benintendi said he lost count of how many ticket requests he had for friends and family during the weekend, but estimated it at around 1,000. They packed two sections of the left-field bleachers during Friday night’s series opener, during which he went 0-for-3 with a walk but flirted with a homer on a deep fly to center in Boston’s 5-4 win.

Benintendi said he’s doing his best to maintain focus during this weekend’s games, especially with the Red Sox (89-64) chasing an American League East Division title. They lead the New York Yankees by four games in the standings.

“I’m going to focus on baseball, approach it like any other game,” Benintendi said.

Boston leads the all-time series 10-1 and has swept three of the four series played between the clubs. The Reds and Red Sox haven’t played each other since 2014. The most memorable meeting, of course, was in the 1975 World Series, won by Cincinnati in seven games. It is regarded by many to be the most exciting Fall Classic ever played.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start for Boston on Saturday afternoon. He’s 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA in his past three starts. It will be his first career start versus Cincinnati.

Cincinnati (66-88) will counter with rookie right-hander Robert Stephenson who will make his 24th appearance and 10th start of the season. He is one of four rookies in the Reds’ rotation. Stephenson, who has never faced Boston, is 5-1 with a 2.84 ERA in his past six starts.

The Reds have lost four straight games.

Tucker Barnhart likely will start behind the plate for the Reds on Saturday. Barnhart agreed on Friday to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $23 million. He’s been a key element in the development of many of the Reds’ young starters, including Stephenson.

“Having the opportunity to manage a ballclub with such a young group of pitchers and seeing the influence Tucker has on them is bigger than I can say,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Friday’s win reduced Boston’s magic number to six to clinch the AL East title.

“It’s a fairly hotly contested pennant race,” said Farrell. “And, while New York has won almost nightly, we’ve been able to answer that bell. And, we need to continue to do so. We’ll see what next week holds.”