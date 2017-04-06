Red Sox host Pirates in clash of young arms (Apr 06, 2017)

BOSTON — A couple of young pitchers will match wits Thursday as Chad Kuhl of the Pittsburgh Pirates counters Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez.

That is, if there’s a game to be played.

Weather forecasts call for heavy rain beginning in the late morning and continuing all day, putting the series finale between Pittsburgh and Boston at Fenway Park in jeopardy.

Further complicating matters is the Pirates’ home opener Friday at PNC Park scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, making an attempt to wait out the rain Thursday unfeasible.

For the Red Sox, a rainout might force skipper John Farrell to push back his rotation for the weekend road series against the Detroit Tigers.

But there are other factors at play, too.

“We also have to factor in: If we are rained out tomorrow, what is the makeup date?” Farrell said. “There’s not many off-days that are not a violation of the number of consecutive games played. The mutual off dates, while I think there are five between us, I think four of them are in violation.”

If they do play, Kuhl and Rodriguez going pitch-for-pitch could make for interesting theater.

Pittsburgh got a good performance from another young pitcher Wednesday as starter Jameson Taillon tossed seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts, but Sandy Leon’s three-run homer in the 12th inning did the Pirates in.

Boston ace Chris Sale was dominant in his debut with the team, striking out seven over seven scoreless frames. The Red Sox did not allow a runner past first base and are in position for a three-game sweep after a 5-3 victory Monday on Opening Day.

“I’m not going to overcook this thing. Offensively they threw some good stuff at us,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Chris Sale’s a quality pitcher.”

Kuhl, 24, earned a spot in the Pirates’ rotation in spring training, going 0-0 with a 4.30 ERA (seven earned runs in 14 2/3 innings) and 11 strikeouts in five starts.

The ninth-round draft pick in 2013 was somewhat of a good luck charm last season for Pittsburgh, which won 11 of his 14 starts. Kuhl was 5-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings.

Kuhl has never pitched against the Red Sox and has no record with a 3.00 ERA in one career interleague start. No active member of the Red Sox has faced Kuhl.

For the 23-year-old Rodriguez, there was a time over the winter when his status for the early stages of the season seemed in doubt.

Rodriguez tweaked his left knee after slipping on a wet mound during a December winter league game in Venezuela.

But he didn’t miss a beat and enjoyed a strong spring, going 3-0 with a 3.68 ERA (nine earned runs in 22 innings) and 20 strikeouts.

“From a health standpoint, (he’s) ready to go,” Farrell said.

After coming on strong as a rookie in 2015, Rodriguez had somewhat of a sophomore slump last season, thanks in part to injury.

Rodriguez suffered a dislocated kneecap last March and didn’t make his first start until May 31. Overall, he went 3-7 with a 4.71 ERA in 20 starts. His inconsistency earned him a temporary demotion to Triple-A Pawtucket.

But Farrell liked what he saw of Rodriguez in the spring, particularly his slider.

“He’s primed and ready to go,” Farrell said. “I thought there were a number of outings in spring training where he was not only powerful but (had) an improved slider, a more defined pitch where it gives him three defined pitches. There’s a little bit more depth to the pitch.”

Like Kuhl, Rodriguez has never faced his opponent Thursday. In three interleague outings, Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 6.61 ERA. David Freese is the only Pirates player who has ever faced Rodriguez, going hitless in one at-bat.

