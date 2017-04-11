Red Sox hope to get healthier against Orioles (Apr 11, 2017)

BOSTON — All things considered, a 3-3 start isn’t the worst possible scenario for the flu- and injury-riddled Boston Red Sox as they return home to start an eight-game homestand.

The Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles play the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night.

After winning the first two games of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates before a Thursday rainout, Boston lost three of four in Detroit with manager John Farrell trying to piece together a lineup for each of the four consecutive afternoon games.

The flu sweeping its way through the team cost Hanley Ramirez all four games in Detroit. Mookie Betts and Brock Holt got sick in Boston and were able to rejoin the team in Detroit, while Joe Kelly had to be sent back to the team hotel during the series. Robbie Ross Jr. landed on the disabled list after getting sick.

Four Red Sox pitchers started the season on the disabled list. One of them, Drew Pomeranz, comes off the disabled list to face the Orioles on Tuesday. Another, Tyler Thornburg, also was slowed by the flu.

Even broadcaster Dave O’Brien got sick in Detroit.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a sprained right knee ligament he sustained Sunday.

Xander Bogaerts and Matt Barnes, on the bereavement list, were both due back with the team in Detroit, but Bogaerts’ flight from Aruba was canceled and he was expected in Boston late Monday night.

“There’s a lot of positives that are certainly going on here right now,” Farrell said Monday after the Red Sox’s 2-1 loss to the Tigers. “But getting guys back. We know Bogey will be back. That’s not a health situation, but he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow.

“Hanley reported feeling much better and actually got some work in at Fenway and we’re anticipating him in the lineup tomorrow. So we’re getting there.”

The Fenway Park clubhouses were disinfected Monday in an effort to prevent further influenza problems.

Things have gone much smoother for Buck Showalter and the Orioles. Baltimore finished the first week 4-1, all at home against the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees — and despite having ace Chris Tillman on the disabled list.

The Birds won their first four before losing to New York on Sunday.

Zach Britton and Brad Brach, who had already pitched two straight days, were unavailable Sunday, and Darren O’Day allowed four runs in the ninth inning in a 7-3 defeat.

“I gave up a couple of hits, they got some runs,” O’Day said. “It just wasn’t a good outing. It was pretty bad.”

Dylan Bundy, outstanding in his first start against Toronto last week, faces Pomeranz on Tuesday night. Bundy gave up one run in seven innings to beat the Blue Jays.

Betts owned the Orioles last season, hitting nine home runs, two of them off Bundy. Eight of the long balls were at Camden Yards.

Betts is 4-for-9 lifetime against Bundy. Sandy Leon is 2-for-5 with a homer, Brock Holt 3-for-6 and Dustin Pedroia 4-for-11.

Ramirez, who was working his way back to health, is just 1-for-9 against Bundy.

Pomeranz, whose left elbow has been a problem, was disabled with a left forearm issue and was just 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA in spring training. He was 3-5 with a 4.59 ERA with the Red Sox last season and 0-2 at Fenway.

As far as his progress from his injury, he said, “I feel pretty good. You can only do so much in practice. What gets you better is getting out there in games, and getting in that rhythm and routine, so I’m looking forward to getting that started.”

Bundy is 1-2 with a 6.53 ERA in seven games (three starts) against Boston and is 1-0 with a 3.86 in four games (one start) at Fenway Park. Pomeranz is 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in four games (one start) against the Orioles.

