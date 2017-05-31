Red Sox hope offense stays hot against White Sox (May 31, 2017)

CHICAGO — Despite the absence of Dustin Pedroia, the Boston Red Sox swung the bat with authority against the Chicago White Sox in a 16-hit, 13-7 win on Tuesday night.

Red Sox manager John Farrell hopes the offense continues to roll on Wednesday night when No. 5 starter Drew Pomeranz (4-3, 4.70 ERA) takes the mound against Chicago’s Mike Pelfrey (2-4, 4.41 ERA).

After putting Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist sprain, the Red Sox went deep six times on a breezy, 68-degree night in Chicago that caused Guaranteed Rate Field to “play extremely small,” according Farrell.

An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, but Pedroia is dealing with soreness and swelling, and his hand and forearm were bandaged in a splint as he talked to media before Tuesday’s game.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Pedroia said. “I’m definitely relieved that it’s not broke or anything like that.”

Leading Boston’s free-swinging response were light-hitting No. 9 batter Deven Marrero, who had two homers and five RBIs, and No. 8 hitter Jackie Bradley Jr., who had a three-run shot and drove in a run with a double.

“To see what (Marrero) and Jackie did at the bottom of the order was outstanding tonight,” Ferrell said. “I don’t know if it’s an inspiration when you lose one of your better players and leader on your team, but we put together quality at-bats against a starter as quality as (Chicago’s) Jose (Quintana) is.

“We were able to capitalize on some pitches in the strike zone, and that was up and down the lineup tonight.”

Wednesday’s forecast is for a sunny 71 degrees.

“I think we’ve played two games over 60 degrees at home,” Farrell said. “I’m not going to pin it all on the weather, but I would hope as we get into some more consistent warmer weather, we’re going to see more impact on the baseball.

“Hopefully tonight was an example of it.”

And Ferrell isn’t worried about temporarily plugging the defensive hole at second base with Pedroia out.

Pablo Sandoval was activated to take Pedroia’s place on the 25-man roster ahead of the Tuesday game. Josh Rutledge started at second base on Tuesday, but Sandoval might be slotted there, too.

“We’ve got have the ability to mix and match a little bit left-handed and right-handed in that case,” Farrell said. “We’re certainly covered.”

Before missing 31 games with a right knee sprain, Sandoval was hitting .213 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 17 games. Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said he hoped the 30-year-old Sandoval, a two-time All Star with San Francisco, would improve after a rehab stint at Triple-A Pawtucket.

“You’re looking for more than what he showed from an offensive perspective,” Dombrowski said.

Pomeranz will make his 10th start this season and is coming off a solid outing at home last Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he scattered four hits and allowed two runs over six innings in a 6-2 win. The 6-foot-6 lefty wasn’t as sharp in his previous three starts, all Boston losses, as his ERA rose as high as 5.29.

Pomeranz has made two career appearances, including one start, against the White Sox, and he is 1-0 and has yet to give up a run to Chicago in seven innings.

Pelfrey was signed as a free agent by the White Sox in April and assigned to Triple-A Charlotte. He was recalled in late April after James Shields when on the disabled list with a strained right lat.

Pelfrey will make his eighth start and has won his last two, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits over 11 innings. In a victory over the Detroit Tigers last Friday, the 33-year-old, 6-foot-7 righty allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out seven in five innings.

He is 2-5 with a 5.43 ERA in 11 career appearances, all starts, against the Red Sox. Last year, Pelfrey was 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA against Boston.

The White Sox have won four of their past six games, even with the Tuesday loss to the Red Sox.

Chicago needs a strong outing from Pelfrey after Jose Quintana was hit hard for the second straight outing on Tuesday and lost his third straight decision. The left-hander allowed seven runs on 10 hits and was yanked with two outs in the third.

“We’re just going to have to keep grinding it out,” manager Rick Renteria said of Quintana. “It’s not the stuff. It’s the command and the execution. If we can get that back on track, I think Q’s going to be who he is, which is a very effective major league pitcher.”

The White Sox collected 14 hits on Tuesday, the second time in the last three games they had a double-digit hits total.

Melky Cabrera and Leury Garcia had three hits apiece Tuesday.

