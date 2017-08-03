Red Sox hope momentum kicks in against White Sox (Aug 03, 2017)

BOSTON — There were plenty of losses to go around for all of the Sox lately.

The Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox enter the opener of a four-game series on Thursday at Fenway Park having lost a combined 25 of 37 games since the All-Star break.

Chicago (41-64) has dropped 15 of 18 since the second half began July 14, including a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of their series on Wednesday afternoon.

All hope of any kind of playoff spot long since went out the window for the White Sox, who are last in the American League Central and the trail division-leading Cleveland Indians by 16 games.

Chicago owns the worst record in the AL.

“You have to (stay positive),” White Sox pitcher Derek Holland said. “You can’t get caught up in these things. We know that each time we go out, we have a chance to win. We just have to continue to keep plugging away.”

Boston (59-49) has lost 10 of 19 since the break, despite winning two in a row against the Indians before the scheduled series finale was postponed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox won a thriller 12-10 on a walk-off, three-run home run by Christian Vazquez in the ninth inning — a victory manager John Farrell believes could serve as a catalyst.

But only if the next game’s starter does his job well.

“The way (Tuesday’s game) was finished off, there’s some momentum that I think does come out of it,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “But that will continue I think as well as Rick Porcello (would have pitched Wednesday against Cleveland).”

Boston sends Porcello (4-14, 4.55 ERA) to the mound against Chicago right-hander Miguel Gonzalez (5-9, 4.59 ERA) on Thursday.

Porcello has lost his past five decisions and is in danger of tying his career high in losses, 15, a benchmark he established during his first season with the Red Sox in 2015.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner is 10-8 with a 4.19 ERA over 22 career starts against Chicago. He has not faced the White Sox this season.

Jose Abreu is 4-for-13 (.308) with one home run and three RBIs lifetime versus Porcello. Yolmer Sanchez is 4-for-9 with two doubles and one RBI against him.

Gonzalez has logged three consecutive quality starts since making his return July 18.

Last Saturday, the right-hander went six innings in a no-decision against the Indians, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Gonzalez is 6-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 13 career outings (11 starts) against the Red Sox. At Fenway Park, he is a perfect 4-0 with a 2.59 mark in eight appearances (six starts). Thursday will be his first start against Boston this season.

Hanley Ramirez is 3-for-10 with two home runs and four RBIs lifetime against Gonzalez. Mitch Moreland is 5-for-14 (.267) with a homer and a pair of RBIs against him.

Chicago’s Matt Davidson (bruised right wrist) and prized prospect Yoan Moncada (bruised right knee) did not play Wednesday and are considered day-to-day.

Willy Garcia, on the seven-day concussion disabled list, did not travel to Boston. Meanwhile, Avisail Garcia (right thumb ligament strain) is progressing, and he made the trip with the team.