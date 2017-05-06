Red Sox History: Babe Ruth Hits First Career Home Run

Everyone needs to start somewhere. On this day in 1915, before he was a noted slugger, Boston Red Sox pitcher Babe Ruth hit his first career home run.

Everyone remembers Babe Ruth as the fearsome slugger from the New York Yankees. One of the most iconic players in the history of the game, he is remembered for essentially changing the face of the game, and his ill fated trade from the Boston Red Sox.

Prior to that time, Ruth was also a stellar pitcher, who gave hints as to the type of hitter he would become. Although he was not on the field every day, Ruth had earned a reputation as a fearsome presence in the batter’s box. On this day in 1915, he showed some of the form that would make him a legend.

Facing off against the New York Yankees, Ruth was solid on the mound, but he starred at the plate. He was 3-5, hitting his first career home run, as he victimized Jack Warhop. On the mound, however, Ruth took the loss, allowing four runs, two earned, on ten hits and three walks over 12.1 innings.

In a few ways, it is fairly ironic that Ruth hit his first home run against the Yankees. After all, he is widely associated with the Bronx Bombers, the image of his powerful swing and less than svelte body in a pinstriped uniform being the way fans worldwide remember him. He certainly gave the Yankees a taste of things to come on this day.

Warhop is remembered not only for serving up Ruth’s first career homer, but he was victimized by the Bambino a month later. On June 2, Ruth took Warhop deep once more, and had a far better performance on the mound. In that outing, he allowed just one run on five hits and a walk, striking out four in the complete game victory.

Babe Ruth gave the Yankees an idea of what they would get in a few more years. On this day in 1915, while pitching for the Red Sox, Ruth belted his first home run.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!