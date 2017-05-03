Another fan ejected for racial slur at Red Sox game: “No longer welcome at Fenway Park”

The Boston Red Sox have ejected another fan from Fenway Park for using a racial slur while attendance at Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team said in a statement.

It was reported to Red Sox security that the offending individual used a racial slur to another fan. The offending fan was informed that they “are no longer welcome at Fenway Park.”

“The Red Sox organization will not tolerate the use of racial slurs at Fenway Park, and we have apologized to those affected. There is no place for racial epithets at Fenway Park, in baseball, or n our society. The Red Sox have turned the matter over to the Boston Police Department, who will further investigate with their civil rights unit and determine whether it merits further action.”

Just earlier this week, the Boston Red Sox issued an apology to the Baltimore Orioles and outfielder Adam Jones after Jones was the target on racial slurs and had peanuts thrown at him during Monday night's game.

“A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me,” Jones said, according to USA Today. “I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight.”

Jones is just one of 62 African-American players that were on the Opening Day rosters this season and said it was not the first time hecklers at Fenway Park had targeted him with racist remarks. Other MLB players have come forward with their own accounts of racist remarks directed at them at Fenway Park.

