Red Sox: Early reports on Eduardo Rodriguez are positive

Boston Red Sox left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez tweaked his right knee a week ago, the same one that cost him the first two months of the 2016 season.

The news that Rodriguez had once again injured the knee on his plant leg sent shockwaves throughout Red Sox Nation. Questions immediately arose concerning his durability, whether he should pitch in the World Baseball Classic and the recent trade of Clay Buchholz. All valid concerns, considering he was expected to take one of the final two rotation spots behind Rick Porcello, David Price and Chris Sale.

Red Sox fans can take a sigh of relief though, Pete Abraham reported that Rodriguez is walking without pain and is expected to be ready for spring training. Though the early reports are positive, the Sox are having Rodriguez come to Boston to be examined by team doctors.

Red Sox President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski, has reverberated the positive news:

“He is feeling fine at this point and is walking without pain,” Dombrowski said Tuesday. “So we feel no sense of urgency.”

Rodriguez, 23, had 12 strikeouts in 10.2 IP after four starts in the Venezuelan Winter League. It’s unclear whether the Red Sox will allow Rodriguez to pitch in the World Baseball Classic given his injury history and importance to the rotation, however, Dombrowski has not precluded that.

He was 3-7 with a 4.71 ERA in 20 starts last season but found his footing after a slow start, posting a 3.24 ERA in his final 14 games.

