Red Sox: David Ortiz mystery message sends Twitter into a frenzy

David Ortiz’s mysteriously vague tweet directed at the Boston Globe caused Red Sox Nation to lose their minds over a potential return to baseball.

When David Ortiz speaks, Boston Red Sox fans listen. Apparently even when he isn’t actually saying anything at all.

Fans have been eagerly looking for any sign that the iconic slugger may consider returning to the Red Sox next season from the moment his farewell tour ended. Even the slightest nugget of information can cause everyone to jump to conclusions, despite Ortiz repeatedly confirming he is content with his decision to retire.

We don’t believe him, mostly because we don’t want to believe him. Not after the historic season he just had that proved he is still among the best hitters on the planet, regardless of age.

Which is why the Twitter-verse took note when Ortiz sent out a mysterious tweet directed at The Boston Globe.



Is he preparing to make a major announcement? The Globe was certainly eagerly anticipating the scoop.

@davidortiz We are listening. You can tell us anything! — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 10, 2017



The newspaper, which happens to be owned by Red Sox principal owner John Henry, wasn’t the only one reacting to Ortiz’s tweet. Twitter exploded with speculation, GIFs and inquiries into the meaning of the message.

.@davidortiz what’s really good, David? Lmk I’ll def RT. — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) January 10, 2017

@davidortiz @BostonGlobe you forgot to link the story where you’re coming out of retirement — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) January 10, 2017



What does it mean?

Is Ortiz planning to come out of retirement? Will he play in the World Baseball Classic? Is he preparing to embark on a new career as a journalist with The Globe? Maybe he accidentally sent the tweet prematurely. Or perhaps he’s just trolling his Twitter followers and is now sitting back and have a good laugh over the hysteria.

Ultimately it may mean nothing, as Ortiz literally said nothing. Without saying a word, he’s captured the attention of fans everywhere and the lack of an explanation leaves a deafening silence echoing throughout Red Sox Nation.

Maybe the tweet has some significance, maybe it doesn’t. We may never know unless Ortiz speaks up, but if Big Papi is ready to start talking, we’ll all be listening.

