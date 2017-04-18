Red Sox, Blue Jays approach series on opposite paths (Apr 18, 2017)

TORONTO — Things are looking up for the Boston Red Sox, but about all the Toronto Blue Jays can do is look up from the bottom of the major-league pack.

The Red Sox will open a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre on a season-best three-game winning streak after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Monday in their annual Patriots’ Day morning game.

Boston (8-5) begins a six-game road trip having won four of its past five games. This will be the first meeting between the American League East rivals this season.

The Blue Jays (2-10) had Monday off after an 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, dealing not only with the worst record in the majors but with mounting injuries.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf) and right-hander Aaron Sanchez (blister) were put on the disabled list in the past few days.

Left-hander J.A. Happ (elbow) is expected to join them on the DL after he has an MRI. The 20-game winner last season left his start Sunday during the fifth inning when he felt a tug in the elbow.

“Well, I’m concerned,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said after the game Sunday. “We’re all concerned. We all expected, no doubt, to play better.

“The thing I’m holding hope in is you can bury yourself early, and we’ve been struggling, but other than as I say (Sunday), we’ve been in every game. They’ve been one-run, two-run games. Big hit or big pitch and maybe you win those. … So I’m holding out hope. I still believe our bats will get going. They’ve got to, they always have. But we’ve got to start playing better baseball soon, that’s for sure.”

The Blue Jays will depend on Marcus Stroman (1-1, 1.76 ERA) Tuesday in the opener.

He pitched his first complete game since 2014 on Wednesday when held the Milwaukee Brewers to seven hits, one walk and two runs in nine innings in taking the loss. He struck out four in the 2-0 loss. In seven career starts against the Red Sox, he is 4-1 with a 4.40 ERA.

The Red Sox were scheduled to start left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, but he was put on the paternity list Monday.

Left-hander Brian Johnson will be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to make the start in Toronto.

It has been quite a trip for Johnson.

He has been hit in the head by line drives twice during his career, most recently two weeks ago. He also has been held up at gunpoint and spent time away from baseball to deal with anxiety.

“He’s been through quite a bit and we’re looking forward to the opportunity for him (Tuesday),” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

Right-hander Ben Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Rodriguez’s roster spot for the game Monday. Johnson will take his roster spot.

It will be Johnson’s second career major-league start. He allowed three runs, three hits and four walks and struck out three in 4 1/3 innings last season against the Houston Astros.

He has allowed two runs in 10 2/3 innings in two starts with Pawtucket.

“Strike-throwing has been good,” Farrell said. “Percentage of strikes has been much improved. Sharpness to the secondary stuff is there. The velocity is probably not where it was two springs ago, but improved over a year ago.”

The Blue Jays returned left-hander Matt Dermody to Triple-A Buffalo with a corresponding move to be made Tuesday.

Both teams have played close games in the early season. The Red Sox have been by two or one run with another by a three-run margin.

The Blue Jays have lost four games by one run.

