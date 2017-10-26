Red Sox 2B Pedroia will be out 7 months after knee surgery

BOSTON (AP) Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is expected to miss more than a month of the 2018 season after left knee surgery.

The team said on Wednesday that Pedroia had surgery to restore the cartilage in his left knee. The Red Sox say he will return to games in seven months, which would put him back in the lineup in late May.

The 2007 AL Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP in his second season, Pedroia played in just 105 games last season. He batted .293 with seven homers and 62 RBIs.