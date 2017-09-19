Red Sox 2B Pedroia bruises nose with foul, is day to day

BALTIMORE (AP) Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was struck in the face by his own foul ball and forced out of Boston’s game against the Baltimore Orioles with a bruised nose.

The Red Sox listed him as day to day.

The injury occurred in the fourth inning Monday night. Pedroia fouled a pitch off the plate, and the ball bounced up and struck him in the nose.

Pedroia held a towel to his face to stop the bleeding, but was in no condition to continue.

Camden Yards has been tough on Pedroia this year. He was sidelined for several days after being clipped at second base on a late slide by Manny Machado on April 21.