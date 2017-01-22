Reaction to the death of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura

Reaction to the death of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in a car crash Sunday in the Dominican Republic. Ventura, who played three full seasons with the Royals, was known to teammates by the nickname ”Ace”:

—

”Such a sad day around the baseball community. … I will forever miss the battles we use to have! May you RIP my friend.” – Detroit Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez.

—

”What terrible news this morning! RIP Yordano. This kid was so talented and was only scratching the surface. Condolences to his family.” – Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price.

—

”Tragedy has no bias, people. Please, please be safe out there. Condolences to the Ventura family. (hash)RIP Yordano, loved watching you throw.” – Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Christ Archer.

—

”Awful news. Ruined the day. Way too young. Prayers to the families and everyone involved!” – Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman.

”I love you my brother. I’m in disbelief and don’t know what to say. I love you ACE.” – Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.

—

”I love you Ace. I don’t know what to say other than I’m going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE.” – Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.

—

”He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.” – Royals general manager Dayton Moore.