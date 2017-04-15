Rays starter Jake Odorizzi leaves with tight left hamstring

BOSTON (AP) Tampa Bay Rays starter Jake Odorizzi left his start against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday after his first pitch of the second inning because of left hamstring tightness.

Odorizzi, who faced four batters in the first, threw a pitch to Mitch Moreland and bent over in apparent pain. After two warmup pitches, he walked slowly off the mound.

Erasmo Ramirez entered and gave up a homer to Moreland on his first pitch.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!