Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi on DL with strained hamstring
BOSTON (AP) Right-hander Jake Odorizzi has been put on the 10-day disabled list by the Tampa Bay Rays because of a strained left hamstring.
Odorizzi left his start Saturday after throwing the first pitch of the second inning during Boston’s 2-1 win over the Rays.
Manager Kevin Cash said after the game that ”we anticipate this will be a short stay.”
Right-hander Chase Whitley was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
