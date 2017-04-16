Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi on DL with strained hamstring

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, second from left, watches on the mound as Jake Odorizzi throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Saturday, April 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) Right-hander Jake Odorizzi has been put on the 10-day disabled list by the Tampa Bay Rays because of a strained left hamstring.

Odorizzi left his start Saturday after throwing the first pitch of the second inning during Boston’s 2-1 win over the Rays.

Manager Kevin Cash said after the game that ”we anticipate this will be a short stay.”

Right-hander Chase Whitley was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

