Things got weird with Seth Smith in the Orioles’ 11-inning victory over Rays

Seth Smith had a huge game Wednesday night, hitting a two-run homer and driving in the walk-off run for the Orioles.

Well, not exactly.

Smith can credit the Rays’ defense and pitching for the assist in Baltimore’s 5-4 extra-innings victory over the Rays — literally.

The madness started in the second inning, when Smith came to the plate with Ryan Flaherty on first. He hit what should have been a harmless single to center, where Gold Glover Kevin Kiermaier fielded the ball. And instead of trying to explain what happened next, we’ll just let you see for yourself…

The Rays’ three errors allowed the Orioles to score two runs on one play. But the absurdity didn’t stop there.

The Rays tied it up late to force extras and the game was deadlocked 3-3 until the Rays scored in the 11th, leaving the Orioles trailing by a run in the bottom of the 11th. Jonathan Schoop drove in Chris Davis on a sac fly to tie the game back up, 4-4. After Rays closer Alex Colomé loaded the bases, Tampa Bay called on reliever Danny Farquhar to get out of the two-out, bases loaded jam and here’s how it unfolded…

A four-pitch walk-off walk. Not the most exciting way to win a game, but hey, a win is a win. It turned out to be a fitting ending to an extremely bizarre game.

