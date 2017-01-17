Rangers Sign Dillon Gee to Minor League deal

The Texas Rangers have added pitching depth by signing Dillon Gee. In 2016 Gee got work out of the bullpen and rotation and brings some much needed depth to the Rangers rotation.

Ranges agreed on a one-year minor league deal with pitcher Dillon Gee. A hometown native of Texas and thrilled to be with the organization. Gee has seven years of Major League experience and brings depth to the Rangers.

In 2016 Gee went 8-9 4.68 ERA in 33 games (14 starts) with the Kansas City Royals. Gee struggled giving up 24 homers in just 125 innings of work. Looking for a bounce back year in 2017 and hopefully an injury free season.

Gee was drafted by the New York Mets in the 21st round of the 2007 draft. Spent six seasons with the Mets going 40-37 4.03 ERA in 114 games over his career. Joined the Royals rotation last year, but struggled with command and injuries. Gee’s season ended when he was forced to miss the rest of the season with blood clots.

Gee did have success in 2013 with the Mets going 12-11 3.62 ERA over 32 starts. That season he was a 2.2 WAR player or Wins Above Replacement. Gee’s highest of his career as he only reached 0.5 WAR last season.

The Rangers rotation looks filled heading into 2017. If the Rangers can avoid injuries Gee will likely just be bullpen depth. Although you can never have enough depth, especially pitching. A possible fit could be a long relief role.

That all depends of the performance of Gee in Spring Training. A small signing for the Rangers, but Gee adds experience and pitching depth.

