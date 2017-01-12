Rangers Sign Big Time Cuban Prospect

The Texas Rangers off-season has been fairly quiet unti now. Striking a small, but potentially big signing. A low risk/high reward situation for the Rangers and this could payoff big time

The Rangers have signed Cuban infielder Luis Yander La O to a minor league deal. Jesse Sanchez from MLB.com reported that the deal is worth $110,000. This transaction is small, but could be a huge move for the future of the organization.

Yander is a 25-year-old Cuban born infielder, played mostly second base and third. During the Cuban National Series in 2014 Yander hit .327/.404/.401 with 2 home runs and 39 RBI in 76 games. Power is not a big part of Yander’s game, but speed and plate discipline are.

Yander stole over ten bases three times in the Cuban National Series. He also had more walks than strikeouts in three straight seasons. Most recently in 2014 when Yander walked 35 times with only 15 strikeouts.

Yander is not like many of the other Cuban players that have come to the MLB. Yoenis Cespedes, Jose Abreu, Kendrys Morales, these are all Cuban players that make their money hitting 30 plus home runs a season.

A speedy contact hitter that could be a potential everyday player for the Rangers. With Yander’s strong plate discipline he could be a leadoff hitter in the future. Do not expect Yander to be on the Rangers 2017 Opening Day roster. Even at 25-years-old that transition from Cuban ball to MLB can be difficult.

Many players have been superstars in foreign countries and come to the MLB and struggled. The Rangers are going to be careful with their potential star prospect and let him develop in the minor leagues. A small signing for the Rangers, but could be a big move for the future of the organization.

