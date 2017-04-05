Rangers’ Joey Gallo absolutely obliterated this baseball

Heading into Tuesday’s game against the Indians, Rangers third baseman/outfielder Joey Gallo had gone hitless in 25 straight MLB at-bats. But in his first appearance against Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco, he got ahold of one.

And, oh boy, did ever get get all of it.

Did you see where that thing landed? We can’t blame you if missed it, because it might as well have been in outer space. Here are a couple of helpful visuals:

OMG gallo's HR landed here pic.twitter.com/cJpQEHeH9a — nick (@nick_pants) April 5, 2017

I think it’s pretty safe to say that anyone who buys tickets to watch the game in that spot probably isn’t expecting to leave with a souvenir, but Gallo’s raw power made it happen.

According to MLB’s StatCast, Gallo’s dinger traveled 443 feet — the longest homer of this young season — and had an exit velocity of 115.6 MPH. That’s good.

