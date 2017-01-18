Rangers Considering Signing Boone Logan?

The Texas Rangers recently lost left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman due to injury. He will likely miss at least half of the 2017 regular season. That means the Rangers are in need of left-handed bullpen.

With the loss of reliever Jake Diekman the Rangers need to consider making another transaction. The Rangers do have plenty of bullpen depth, but few left-handed arms. The lefty relievers that are on the 40-man roster are not as experienced as Diekman. Free agent reliever Boone Logan could be a possible signing and fit with the Rangers.

Logan is a Texas native and has eleven years of Major League experience. Most recently in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies. Logan went 2-5 3.69 ERA in 66 games with one save last season. He was granted his release in November after finishing up a three-year deal with the Rockies.

Struggling in 2014 and 2015, but Logan reestablished his value last season. Logan allowed just 27 hits in 2016, his best since 2009 with the Atlanta Braves. In 2016 Logan struck out 57 batters in 46.1 innings pitched and only allowed 4 homers. It is clear that Logan has bounced back and could be a key piece in the Rangers bullpen.

The 32-year-old Logan has avoided major injuries throughout his career. In five of the last six seasons Logan has pitched in over 60 games a year. Logan is not a strikeout pitcher, but does find a way to be successful at the Major League level.

Having success in both Colorado and on the New York Yankees. Both stadiums are known for being hitter friendly parks, but Logan has found a way to still succeed. Throughout his career Logan has never given up more than seven homers in a single season. A quality relief pitcher that can keep the ball in the park. Logan is seemingly a perfect fit with the Rangers, but will the Diekman injury be enough for the team to sign another pitcher?

