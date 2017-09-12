Rangers begin key series against Mariners (Sep 11, 2017)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have remained in the hunt for a wild-card spot despite their ace not pitching like an ace.

Now would be a good time for Cole Hamels (9-3, 4.03 ERA) to get that turned around. Hamels will start the opener of a pivotal series against Seattle on Monday night when the Rangers host left-hander Ariel Miranda (8-6, 4.72) and the Mariners.

The series is huge for both teams and could serve as a wild-card elimination. Texas is 2 1/2 games back in the wild-card picture after its 16-7 loss to New York on Sunday. Seattle’s loss to the Angels on Sunday dropped them three back in the wild-card picture.

In Hamel’s last three starts, he is 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA. That has raised his ERA more than half a run and it’s now at its highest point since July 1.

Hamels has dropped two straight decisions for just the second time since he joined the Rangers.

The rough stretch is wearing on Hamels, too. With a chance to sweep Atlanta in his last start, Hamels gave up five runs in the second inning and the Rangers never recovered, losing 5-4.

Hamels talked about his frustration after that loss. He has worked on his mechanics since the start to try and correct some issues.

“It’s mainly with the curveball, getting in his lane and staying in his lane,” pitching coach Doug Brocail said. “He’s working out with the ball and around with the ball and it almost looks like a slurve. It’s the first time I’ve seen the curveball so slurvey. We worked on it in the bullpen.”

Hamels hasn’t had much success against the Mariners in his career either. While he’s 5-3 in 12 starts, his ERA is 5.06. He’s winless against Seattle this year with a 4.91 ERA.

Regardless of how things are going on the mound, Brocail said it’s important to Hamels to keep an even keel regardless of the results. When he doesn’t, his mechanics suffer.

“He gets a little anxious out there, and when he gets mad he tends to wear it on his sleeve,” Brocail said. “He starts working sideways. He needs to remember to get his hand over the top.”

Miranda has won just once in his last 11 starts, but he’s coming off a no-decision against Houston in which he allowed just one run — and no hits — in six innings. Miranda impressed manager Scott Servais with his pitching against the Astros despite walking six.

“I give him credit, he hung in there and didn’t back off,” Servais said. “Lost his concentration in that inning (the third) and had the three walks and was able to get out of it. After that, he came in and got it taped up and he went right back out there and gave us everything he had.”

Still, in the 11-start stretch, his ERA is 6.28, and he hasn’t pitched more than six innings in any of the starts.

Miranda took the loss in an Aug. 2 start against Texas, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings of a 7-5 loss. He’s 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA in his career against the Rangers.