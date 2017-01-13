Rangers Avoid Arbitration with Two Players

The Texas Rangers have made two signings to avoid arbitration for the upcoming 2017 season. Both relief pitcher Sam Dyson and pitcher A.J. Griffin were signed on Friday.

The Texas Rangers have signed two players to avoid arbitration. Signing relief pitcher Sam Dyson to one-year $3.52 million dollars. Also signing starting pitcher A.J. Griffin to a one-year deal worth $2 million dollars.

During 2016 Dyson went 3-2 2.43 ERA in 73 games with 38 saves. Dyson got a large salary increase for 2017, his salary for 2016 was $525,270. Much deserved salary increase for Dyson as he was a key part of the 2016 Rangers bullpen. Dyson was acquired by the Rangers in July of 2015 from the Miami Marlins for pitcher Cody Ege and catcher Tomas Telis.

Starter A.J. Griffin struggled during 2016 going 7-4 5.07 ERA in 23 starts. 2016 was Griffin’s first MLB action since 2013 with the Oakland Athletics. Injuries have crushed Griffin’s career, but still positives to be found in his 2016 campaign. Whether it is in the rotation or out of the bullpen Griffin should be an impact player for the Rangers in 2017.

Dyson and Griffin both had much different 2016 campaigns, but could be important pieces in 2017. Dyson is now looked at as the new closer and he has flourished in that role. Since joining the Rangers in 2015 Dyson is 5-3 2.04 ERA in 104 games with 40 saves. 2016 was his first season as closer was a huge success and the Rangers hope that continues into 2017.

Griffin will likely be headed into Spring Training battling for a rotation spot on the 25-man roster. The bullpen could be a stronger fit for Griffin going forward and the Rangers may explore that possibility. Griffin has the ability to get batters out, but maybe would have more success in a shorter role pitching only a few innings. Regardless both players should be important parts on the 2017 Rangers.

This article originally appeared on