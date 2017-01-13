Rangers Avoid Arbitration Sign Profar and Jeffress

The Texas Rangers are having a busy day of signings. The arbitration deadline is today and the Rangers signed both Jurickson Profar and Jeremy Jeffress. Also signed A.J. Griffin and Sam Dyson earlier in the day to avoid arbitration.

The busy off-season continues for the Rangers as they sign infielder Jurickson Profar and relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress. Profar signed to a one-year $1,005,000 million for 2017 to avoid arbitration. Jeffress signed a one-year deal worth $2.1 million dollars for the 2017 season. These signings leave just one player left unsigned that is eligible for arbitration.

Profar had some struggles in 2016 hitting .239/.321/.338 with 5 home runs and 20 RBI in 90 games with the Rangers. One positive is that Profar continues to show strong plate discipline. Taking 30 walks with only 61 strikeouts in 2016 which is a big improvement.

Jeffress continued his success in 2016 going 3-2 2.33 ERA in 59 games with 27 saves. Those 59 games were between both the Milwaukee Brewers and Rangers. Jeffress was acquired by the Rangers on August 1st last season. The Brewers received Jeffress and catcher Jonathan Lucroy for outfielder Lewis Brinson, pitcher Luis Ortiz, and outfielder Ryan Cordell.

Profar looks to rebound after a rough 2016 campaign. Once a top prospect in the Rangers farm system and has not panned out yet. Profar could be used as a utility player though as he did play six different positions for the Rangers in 2016.

Jeffress is a key part of the Rangers bullpen moving forward. Already three strong seasons from the relief pitcher. The Rangers are looking at a valuable setup pitcher. Jeffress has 28 career saves and can also fill in as closer if needed.

Both players are key for the Rangers 2017 season and for the future as well. Look for relief pitcher Jake Diekman to be signed before the night is over. He is the last remaining arbitration player left for the Rangers.

This article originally appeared on