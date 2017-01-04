Rajai Davis signs deal to return to Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) After a World Series run with Cleveland, Rajai Davis is returning to the Bay Area with the Oakland Athletics on a one-year contract to fill a void in center field.

The A’s announced on Tuesday night that the outfielder had reached agreement on a deal to play again for the A’s after spending parts of the 2008-10 seasons with Oakland. General manager David Forst wanted to add depth to the outfield during the offseason, and Davis is coming off a special season with the Indians.

The 36-year-old Davis, who also played for San Francisco in 2007 and into ’08, hit a tying two-run homer off Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning of a Game 7 World Series loss to the champion Cubs.

Oakland signed right fielder Matt Joyce to an $11 million, two-year contract in November, and Khris Davis is the left fielder.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the A’s designated infielder Max Muncy for assignment.