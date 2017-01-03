Report: Rajai Davis reaches one-year deal with Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have reached a one-year deal worth $6 million with outfielder Rajai Davis, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

Davis played a big role in the Cleveland Indians' postseason run and provided late-game heroics by tying Game 7 of the World Series with a two-run home run off Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning. The Cubs still won the game 8–7 in 10 innings and ended their 108-year World Series drought.

The Indians did not extend a qualifying offer to Davis, who finished the season with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs.

