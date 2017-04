Rain postpones Tigers-White Sox game to May 26 (Apr 05, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) The game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up May 26 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:10 p.m. CT. The next game will begin 30 minutes after.

Only tickets for May 26 will be honored for the doubleheader. Tickets for Wednesday’s game can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to any White Sox game this season.

Bad weather has played havoc with the scheduled three-game series. Opening Day was postponed on Monday. The teams played on Tuesday without delay – a 6-3 Detroit victory as Justin Verlander struck out 10 – but have played just one game in three days.

