Rain postpones Tigers at White Sox game to May

CHICAGO (AP) Rain has forced the postponement of Wednesday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

The game will be made up on Friday, May 26 as part of a doubleheader.

Rain had also postponed Monday’s season-opener for the two teams. A day later, Justin Verlander struck out 10 to match the most by a Detroit pitcher on opening day since Mickey Lolich in 1970, and the Tigers backed him with three home runs in a 6-3 victory.

