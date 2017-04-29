Rain postpones Reds-Cardinals game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds has been postponed because of rain.

No makeup day has been announced and a doubleheader on Sunday has been ruled out.

The Cardinals, winners of nine of their past 11, were set to start Mike Leake (3-1, 1.32 ERA). The Reds, who have lost eight of nine games, expected Bronson Arroyo (2-2, 6.86) to make his fifth start of the season.

The teams are scheduled to play at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, but that game is already in question.

The St. Louis region is expecting up to 7 inches of rain during the weekend. Forecasts call for rain throughout Sunday around Busch Stadium.

