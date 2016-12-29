Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #8 Joe Rizzo

Finally, after Ryan Yarbrough and Andrew Moore started our list, we have our first hitter. Not only is he our first hitter to crack the top 10, but our first Jerry Dipoto draftee. Let’s get to know the #8 Prospect, Joe Rizzo.

8. Joe Rizzo

Rizzo was the second round pick of Dipoto’s first draft in Seattle. He was the only high school player he selected in the first 15 rounds. He went on to sign a slot deal for $1.75 million.

Rizzo may be a bit undersized standing at 5’9″ and 194 lbs, but what he lacks in stature, he makes up for with his oversized talent.

Rizzo’s stand out skill is his hitting ability. He laces line drives all over the park with his left-handed swing. Better yet, he has some power to go with his quick bat.

He has a solid, patient approach at the plate generating his fair share of walks. Showing good plate discipline could help Rizzo develop his power. His bat could be a great fit for the big alley’s in Safeco’s outfield.

The rest of the profile is a bit of a question. Some scouts believe he can stick at third base -his high school position- others are not sold on that idea. There is some belief that he could transition to left field, but some are unconvinced about his athleticism.

Rizzo possesses and adequate arm, but it isn’t eye-popping like Yoenis Cespedes. He has below average speed but is a smart baserunner who will not make you scratch your head as he runs the basepaths.

Much like Andrew Moore, the Mariners rave about Rizzo’s makeup and work ethic which bodes well for his development.

His High School numbers are tough to judge, but a .606 average as Senior speaks for itself. He got off to a great start in the Arizona Rookie League, slashing .291/.355/.392 adding 17 walks to his ledger. the Power tool needs to jump up for Rizzo to move up the prospect ranks, but he is already one of the more polished

He got off to a great start in the Arizona Rookie League, slashing .291/.355/.392 adding 17 walks to his ledger. The power tool needs fine tuning for Rizzo to move up the prospect ranks, but he is already one of the more polished hitters in the system.

If all goes well, Joe could produce a similar offensive profile to Kendrys Morales or Billy Butler.

Our #7 prospect has a similar profile, but is ready to roll in 2017 and could play a “large” role in 2017…

Grades (20-80)- Hit: 55 Power: 45 Run: 45 Arm: 50 Field: 40 Overall: 50

ETA: 2019 Role: #6 hitter in good lineup

