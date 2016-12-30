Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 Dan Vogelbach

While our first 3 prospects will have to fight to make their MLB Debut in 2017, our #8 prospect has some major league experience. In fact, Dan Vogelbach, or #7 prospect must have an impact in 2017 if the Mariners wish to end their 15-year playoff drought.

7. Dan Vogelbach

The key player in the Mike Montgomery to the Cubs trade was Dan Vogelbach, a player figured to be the left-handed platoon partner of Danny Valencia at first base.

He has a similar offensive profile to our #8 prospect, Joe Rizzo, but is MLB-ready and has more power. He once clubbed a 509 ft home run in the 2010 Power Derby.

Vogelbach has an incredibly advanced approach, walking 97 times to just 101 strikeouts, and slashed .292/.417/.505 in the Pacific Coast League. He also tapped into his raw power, finishing with 23 HR’s in 2016 (all at the triple-a level in the PCL).

He hits the ball hard to all fields and even had a brief cup of coffee in Seattle at the end of 2016. But, Vogelbach needs to hit to be valuable, as he is one of the slowest runners in the game.

His 250 lb load rests on just a 6’0″ tall frame, limiting him to the agility-optional position of first base, where he looked below average in September.

As you may expect, he clogs the base paths and must improve defensively to claim an everyday role.

Ideally, Vogelbach would suit well at DH, think John Kruk. He is widely considered as a hard worker, and has already shown a willingness and ability to drop 30 lbs in the past calendar year.

General Manager Jerry Dipoto has also raved about Vogelbach’s improvement as a first baseman in the offseason. He is likely a candidate for the offseason “Hitting Summit” and one of the most intriguing players in Spring Training 2017.

While our #7 prospect needs to be a contributor in 2017, our #6 still has ways to go, but after a breakout 2016, he might be closer than people think.

Grades (20-80)- Hit: 60 Power: 50 Run: 20 Arm: 40 Fielding: 35 Overall: 55

ETA: Opening Day 2017 Role: #6 in good lineup

