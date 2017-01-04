Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects #3 Nick Neidert

While Mitch Haniger needs to contribute in 2017, our #3 prospect, Nick Neidert, is still a long way away.

Nick Neidert

The Mariners first selection in 2015, Nick Neidert, had 1st round buzz heading into the spring, but an arm issue allowed the M’s to scoop him up with the 60th overall pick. He sits at an undersized 6’1″ and 185 lbs, but his upside is anything but small.

His fastball sits around 91-93 mph and he can hit 95 mph with regularity. He is beginning to create sink and arm-side run on the pitch, giving it plus potential. Coming out of high school, his curveball was ahead of the change, but that may no longer be the case.

Both of his off-speed pitches are already Major League quality. The curveball has great bite, and the changeup is thrown with excellent arm speed. Neidert is trying to develop a slider, and while its progress has been slow, the pitch does show promise.

The real asset to Neidert is his pinpoint control. He walked only 13 batters in 91 innings at low-A Clinton. He works all quadrants of the zone, allowing his already good stuff to play up even better.

Neidert has developed a reputation as a “bulldog” competitor, giving his team a chance to win regardless of how he feels. He also gets high marks for his work ethic, gaining roughly 10 pounds of good weight.

Neidert has an easy arm motion and is a skilled athlete, allowing him to repeat his delivery with little strain on his upper limb. His 3/4 arm slot will help generate a fair number of ground balls.

He likely caps out as a #3 type of starter. The easy comparison is Mike Leake, but Neidert does have better swing and miss stuff than the former Cincinnati Reds righty.

His 2.57 ERA and 0.91 WHIP at Clinton is very encouraging, and he will likely start the season at High-A ball, with a good chance to finish the 2017 season at AA.

Our #2 prospect has the highest upside in the farm system and has quickly endeared himself as a fan favorite in just 3 months.

Grades- Fastball: 60 Changeup: 55 Curveball: 55 Slider: 45 Control:60 Overall:55

ETA: 2019 Role: Mid-Rotation Starter

