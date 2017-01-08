Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects #1 Tyler O’Neill

We are finally here! It is time to unveil our #1 Mariners Prospect headed into 2017. It should be no surprise that we now introduce Tyler O’Neil as your #1 Mariners Prospect.

Tyler O’Neill

A 3rd round pick in 2013, O’Neill was always known for his light-tower power, but he really took big steps in 2015. He followed up the 2015 campaign with an even better 2016 and has rocketed up prospect ranks.

The power is both effortless and prodigious, thanks to his explosive bat speed. His plus strength allows him to hit home runs to all fields.

As evidence, he hit a 400 ft home run in the AFL Skills challenge… off a tee.

Although his power is amazing, O’Neill still struggles with strikeouts, thanks to over-anxiousness at the plate. But he also shows a clear understanding of the strike zone and managed to walk in over 10% of his plate appearances.

He has a tendency to try to pull the ball, but makes corrections mid game, showing an advanced approach.

O’Neill was named Southern League MVP in 2016, slashing an impressive .293/.374/.508 in 130 games. He added 24 home runs, 54 extra base-hits, and 102 RBI’s to his line.

He was also named to the Arizona Fall League “Fall Star Game”, going 2-2 and stealing a base.

O’Neill provides some value on the basepaths. While he is not a burner, he did steal 12 bases in 2016 and showed good instincts on the bases. He cuts bags better than most, an undervalued trait that he will capitalize on in the future.

A high school catcher, O’Neill poses an above-average arm. His athleticism is enough that he will handle a corner outfield spot, although not at an elite level. He gets good reads on

He gets good reads on fly balls and uses his accurate arm to cut down would be base-runners.

Built like a brick house, standing at 5’11” and 210 lbs, O’Neill is known as a workout warrior. He has worked very hard to transform himself into an all-around hitter and has improved greatly in the field.

O’Neill does not lack confidence in his ability. At Mariners Fan Fest 2016, Aaron Goldsmith complimented him on his speaking voice:

” You have a nice set of pipes,” said Goldsmith. ” Thanks,” he replied, “you should see me with my shirt off.”

Grades- Hit:55 Power: 65 Speed: 50 Fielding: 50 Arm: 55 Overall: 60

ETA: Late 2017 Role: Middle of the order power bat

Recap

Well, there we have it, our Top 10 Mariners prospects. Miss one of our writeups? Simply click the links provided below.

