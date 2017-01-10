Prospect Profile: Former Top Prospect D.J. Peterson

Time is running out for the Mariners first round pick in the 2013 draft. D.J. Peterson needs to take significant steps in 2017 if he wants to make the grains of sand in the hourglass fall at a slower rate.

Peterson was thought to be a “fast track” bat when the Mariners selected him out of the University of New Mexico in 2013. It was believed he had 25 home run power and a good enough hit tool to be a .280/.340/.450 type of hitter.

It appeared Peterson was on the right track after he dominated in his first full season in 2014. He even led all Mariners players with 31 home runs and 111 RBI’s.

He repeated AA to start the 2015 season, though, and got off to a slow start, then suffered an Achilles injury after being promoted to AAA.

The Mariners sent Peterson back to AA to start the 2016 season.

In AA Jackson, Peterson slashed .271/.340/.466 with 11 HR and 21 doubles in 73 games before being called up to Tacoma.

He continued to hit well at the triple-A level but fell into a bad slump this past August. He then broke a finger, costing him a September call-up.

When at his best, Peterson laces doubles in both gaps, and generates good loft and backspin on the ball, allowing his solid power to play up. His swing is compact, and the bat speed is there to be a solid hitter at the next level.

Peterson can struggle to make contact at times, often attempting to pull off-speed pitches, leaving him vulnerable to big league quality pitching.

His defense isn’t anything to write home about making it likely he’s destined to be a first baseman, although he can play 3rd in short spurts but not very well.

He does posses a plus arm, making a move to the outfield possible, though not likely.

Peterson will make his debut in 2017, potentially as a platoon bat with Dan Vogelbach at first.

Yet he still has some value left on the trade market and could be a key piece in any mid-season deals.

Grades(20-80) Hit: 45 Power: 55 Field: 40 Arm: 60 Run: 40 Overall:50

ETA: 2017 Role: Right-Handed Platoon Partner

This article originally appeared on