Pivetta throws 6 strong innings, Phillies beat Braves 2-0 (Sep 24, 2017)

ATLANTA (AP) Nick Pivetta outpitched Luiz Gohara in a matchup of rookies, Mikael Franco homered to break up a scoreless tie and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Atlanta 2-0 on Sunday in the Braves’ final home game of their first season at SunTrust Park.

Pivetta (7-10) threw six innings, allowing five hits and one walk with four strikeouts. The right-hander earned his second straight win.

Gohara (1-3) allowed one run on five hits and two walks in seven innings in his fourth start since his promotion from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Franco hit Gohara’s first pitch of the fifth into the left-field seats for his 21st homer. It was Philadelphia’s 167th homer of the season, a high mark for the team since hitting 224 in 2009.

Aaron Altherr’s run-scoring double to left off A.J. Minter in the eighth stretched the lead to 2-0.

Hector Neris pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 24th save in 27 chances. Neris is 18-for-18 in save opportunities since June 28.

Freddie Freeman led off the ninth with a single and moved to second on Kurt Suzuki’s one-out single up the middle. Neris struck out Rio Ruiz and pinch-hitter Matt Adams to end the game.

Right fielder Nick Markakis threw out Phillies baserunners at second base in the first and third. Cesar Hernandez led off the game with a single but was thrown out in his attempt for a double. In the third, Jorge Alfaro singled off the right field wall and again Markakis made an accurate throw to second for the out.

Ender Inciarte had three singles, continuing his push for 200 hits. His 197 hits are the most for Atlanta since Andruw Jones’ 199 in 2000. The last Braves player to reach 200 hits was Marquis Grissom with 207 in 1996.

Inciarte was stranded on third in the sixth, when he led off with a single and advanced on groundouts by Johan Comargo and Freeman. The inning ended with a groundout to first by Markakis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Freeman had one hit in his return to Atlanta’s lineup after missing Saturday night’s game with a stomach virus.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (12-10, 3.56) will start when the Phillies return to Philadelphia to open a series against A.J. Cole and the Nationals on Monday night.

Braves: RHP Lucas Sims (2-5, 5.14) and LHP Max Fried (1-0, 4.41) are scheduled to start Monday’s doubleheader to open a four-game series at the Mets on Monday.

—

