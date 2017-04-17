Pittsburgh Pirates: Tyler Glasnow Will Stay in Rotation
Pittsburgh Pirates starter Tyler Glasnow has had a rough start to the 2017 season. Despite his struggles, the team will keep him the rotation.
Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Tyler Glasnow has been one of the top pitching prospects in the game for a number of years now. However, his start to 2017 has been a horrible one.
With rumors swirling around his status on the major league roster, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune reported that Glasnow will remain a part of the rotation.
These rumors weren’t unwarranted, as Glasnow’s first start lasted just 1.2 innings. In that short time, the right hander allowed five earned runs and a staggering five walks.
His second time out wasn’t great, but it was a lot better than his debut. The 23-year-old lasted five innings while allowing four earned runs and just two walks. The righty allowed six hits and struck out seven, too.
Despite the awful start for the youngster, it makes sense that he will remain a part of the rotation. As the Pirates’ third-rated prospect, according to Baseball America, it seems a trip to the minors would only be if absolutely necessary.
He’s already proven himself in the minors, as he crafted a 2.03 ERA through four years in Pittsburgh’s system. With not many options left, Glasnow will need to sort things out through starts at the major league level.
Armed with one of the best arms in the game, manager Clint Hurdle will give Glasnow all the time he needs to succeed.
