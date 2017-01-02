Pittsburgh Pirates: MLBTR’S Three Remaining Needs

Editorial: It is 2017, and the MLB off-season is about half way over already. There projects to be plenty of action going forward as many players remain unsigned. The Pittsburgh Pirates also are in a position to remain active as well.

The Pittsburgh Pirates still have a few holes left on their roster to fill this off-season. However, there are three specific areas that need to be addressed before the start of spring training. MLB Trade Rumors has put together a series of articles looking at remaining needs for each division. Recently they put out their article for the NL Central. Here is what Charlie Wilmoth of believes are the three remaining needs of the Pittsburgh Pirates:

Analysis on One:

1) These all seem very logical. First and foremost the Pittsburgh Pirates need to add another starting pitcher. Yes, they have some younger options. However, if the organization plans on retaining Andrew McCutchen through 2017 then they need to make one more aggressive playoff push. Rather than depend on unknowns like Steven Brault and Trevor Williams, the Bucs need to acquire a solidified MLB starter. Specifically the Pirates should be targeting a lefty starter, but it is not integral. Quintana would be great obviously especially being a lefty, but even a player like Alex Cobb would fit the bill.

Analysis on Two:

2) There will be a trade out of the bullpen. Right now the Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen is lefty heavy. Also the Bucs traditionally spend about 18 million dollars in their bullpen. Right now the Bucs are projecting a bullpen cost of over 20 million. The market for left-handed pitches is at an all-time high in terms of dollars given, the Bucs have plenty of low-cost lefty relievers they can deal.

Analysis on Three:

3) Neal Huntington said they will not trade McCutchen!”. Wrong! Huntington said a trade was unlikely going forward. This was because the most aggressive and logical suitor, the Nationals, found themselves a different outfielder. Still, teams like the Mets and the Blue Jays are still calling on Cutch. There does not seem to be not much going on. It seems unless the Bucs are completely blown away by an offer, Andrew McCutchen will be a Bucco at the start of the 2017 season.

One team who had interest at the Winter Meetings was the L.A. Dodgers. If the Dodgers strikeout on Brian Dozier, they could look to gain a right-handed bat at a different position in McCutchen. The Dodgers have the system to blow away the Pirates. However, outside of the Dodgers there are not a lot of teams that would be aggressive enough to make the deal.

Conclusion

Plan on January being an active month across baseball. There are still plenty of free agents available and many names on the trade block. The Pittsburgh Pirates still have work to do as they need to add a fourth outfielder. The Bucs also will be looking dump Josh Harrison‘s contract along with one of their relievers. Spring Training is about two months away, but the MLB off-season still has a long way to go.

