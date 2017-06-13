Pirates’ Jameson Taillon makes triumphant return 5 weeks after cancer surgery

What a night for Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon. Five weeks after surgery for testicular cancer, Taillon returned to the mound and shut down the National League’s best team to earn his third win of the season.

Taillon, 25, pitched five scoreless innings and struck out five Rockies in Pittsburgh’s 7-2 win on Monday. Here’s the first of those Ks – against Colorado leadoff man Charlie Blackmon:

Afterward, Taillon admitted he was nervous before the game but calmed down when he stepped on the mound. And he already is looking forward to his next start – and beyond.

“That’s all I really wanted this whole time was to get back in a regular routine, pitch every five days,” Taillon said afterward, via MLB.com. “I feel like I’ve been through a lot. Hopefully there’s not much more coming my way, and I can just take the ball every fifth day.”

Making Monday’s start even more special was that Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis, who has yet to pitch this season because of his own battle against testicular cancer, got a front-row seat from the opposing dugout.

“I don’t know if it was planned or if it was destiny or what,” Bettis said. “I think it’s really cool. It’s exciting I get to see him go through it and make his first start back. That’s a huge privilege.”

Congrats to Taillon, and we wish Bettis similar success when he is ready to return.

