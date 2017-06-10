Pirates’ Jameson Taillon set to start just 5 weeks after testicular cancer surgery

Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon will start Monday — exactly five weeks after he had surgery for testicular cancer.

Taillon, 25, last started in the majors on May 3, but has made three minor-league rehab starts since the surgery.

“It’s been an interesting process for everybody — not something we saw coming into my 2017 season. I’m excited to pitch,” Taillon said, via MLB.com. “After this right here, I really want to be a pitcher again. Just want to be a guy on the team making starts and doing my job.”

It’s a remarkable comeback story when you consider Taillon shared this post just over a month ago:

In six starts this season, Taillon is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 30 strikeouts (in 35.1 innings).

