Pittsburgh Pirates History: Remembering Rennie Stennett

Rennie Stennett was a solid second baseman during his eleven year career. The Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman was also a part of a few historical moments during the 1970’s.

Today, former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rennie Stennett turns 66 years old. He had a solid eleven year career, producing a lifetime .274/.306/.359 batting line and 177 doubles. Although he was never an All Star, he earned MVP votes in 1974 and 1977. He had a nice, if unspectacular, career.

However, Stennett was also a key part of several historical events during his time with the Pirates. On September 1, 1971, during his rookie year, Stennett was part of the first all black Major League lineup. Although starter Dock Ellis struggled, the Pirates came away with a 10-7 victory over the Phillies, with Stennett going 2-5 with a run and an RBI in the leadoff spot.

Stennett was also a part of the most lopsided shutout in the Majors during the 20th century. On September 16, 1975, the Pirates crushed the Cubs, winning 22-0, as the Pirates allowed just three hits. As impressive as the score was, Stennett himself had quite the day to remember.

During that game, Stennett set a record by getting seven hits in a nine inning game. He had two hits in an inning twice, and finished just a home run shy of the cycle.

He was also an excellent defensive second baseman. Stennett led the National League in runs saved and range factor three times. His lifetime 5.63 range factor ranks seventh all time, and he is 23 in MLB history with 49 runs saved. Stennett was a Gold Glove caliber second baseman, even if he did not have the hardware.

Stennett was also a key part of the Pirates success during the decade. Pittsburgh made the playoff four times during his time with the team, and won the 1979 World Series. Although he was reduced to a backup role at that time, Stennett singled in his only World Series at bat. He then spent two more years with the Giants, but by that point, his career was essentially over.

Rennie Stennett was a solid second baseman, and a key part of the Pittsburgh Pirates success. He was also a part of quite a few historical moments on the diamond, ensuring his name will remain in the MLB record books.

