Antonio Bastardo and the Pirates turned BP into an ER to save an injured bird

Batting practice can be dangerous if you aren’t paying attention. And that goes for birds, too.

Prior to Wednesday’s 9-2 loss to the Reds at PNC Park, the Pirates tried their best to become veterinarians. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pirates first baseman Josh Bell hit a bird with a batted ball. And then reliever Antonio Bastardo jumped into action:

Antonio Bastardo claims the little thing was "disorientated" after Josh Bell hit it in BP. Ray Searage said he has crazy glue if that helps. pic.twitter.com/hs6snH9xE5 — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) April 12, 2017

Outfielders Gregory Polanco and Starling Marte also joined the triage unit before Bastardo tried to give his feathered friend some water. Yep, it got weird.

.@pirates pitcher Antonio Bastardo does all he can to try to save a bird's life that was injured during batting practice at PNC Park today. pic.twitter.com/tGKb89ycCB — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) April 12, 2017

The Post-Gazette reports Bastardo and the grounds crew were unable to get the bird to fly away, so they removed it from the playing area in a shoebox.

As of now, the bird’s fate remains a mystery. But the PNC bird was much luckier than this one:

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!