Pitching at premium before trade deadline; Who might move?

Teams always seek more pitching before the trade deadline.

Whether its aces, closers, back-of-the rotation starters or middle relievers, new arms are welcome in every clubhouse.

Of the 10 teams sitting in postseason spots at the All-Star break, eight clubs are in the top 10 in ERA.

Yes, pitching is that important.

The defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs already bolstered their rotation by acquiring 2016 All-Star Jose Quintana from the White Sox on Thursday.

Here are 10 more pitchers who could be changing teams before the July 31 non-waiver deadline:

Gerrit Cole, Pittsburgh Pirates, RHP: Cole has struggled since going 19-8 with a 2.60 ERA in 2015. He’s 7-7 with a 4.43 ERA, but he’s only 26 and won’t be a free agent until 2020. His upside, age and contract could bring the Pirates a hefty return.

Jeremy Hellickson, Philadelphia Phillies, RHP: Hellickson is 5-5 with a 4.49 ERA after starting the year 4-0. He’s making $17.2 million and will be a free agent after the season so it won’t take too much to get him from the rebuilding Phillies.

Scott Feldman, Cincinnati Reds, RHP: Feldman is 7-6 with a 3.94 ERA. He’s 34 and will be a free agent after the season. Feldman pitched well out of the bullpen for Houston last season so he’s a nice fit for a contender that needs a starter who could pitch in relief in a postseason series.

Sonny Gray, Oakland A’s, RHP: Gray is 10-15 with an ERA approaching five the past two seasons after winning 14 games in 2013 and 2014. But he’s been outstanding in his last four starts – 1.33 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 11 hits in 27 innings. The 27-year-old won’t be a free agent until 2020, so he’s another starter who can find a new home and be part of the rotation for a few years.

Edinson Volquez, Miami Marlins, RHP: Volquez is 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA after signing a two-year, $22 million contract. The well-traveled veteran has postseason experience and won a World Series with the Royals two years ago.

Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies, RHP: Neshek was one of the best relievers in the first half, posting a 1.27 ERA and earning his second trip to the All-Star Game. He has 36 strikeouts and only five walks in 35 1/3 innings. The 36-year-old will be a free agent after the season. He can pitch the seventh, eighth or ninth innings.

Brad Hand, San Diego Padres, LHP: Hand has a 2.30 ERA in 42 appearances but he’s more than a lefty specialist. He pitched a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game and has been one of the most consistent relievers in baseball the last two seasons.

Addison Reed, New York Mets, RHP: The big righty has 15 saves, a 2.53 ERA and is versatile. Reed had 101 saves from 2012-14 and can close or pitch in the late innings. He’ll be a free agent after the season.

Drew Storen, Cincinnati Reds, RHP: Storen has rebounded nicely after a tough season in the American League. He has a 2.72 ERA in 38 appearances and has been a successful closer in the past.

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox, RHP: Robertson is the best closer on the market. He has 13 saves this season and 123 saves since 2014. His contract, which has one year at $13 million remaining, might be a deterrent for some teams.

