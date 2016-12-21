Pirates Sign Relief Pitcher Daniel Hudson

The Pirates added depth to their bullpen by signing starter-turned-reliever Daniel Hudson. Does this create a problem in the closer role next season?

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been pretty quiet this offseason. While there have been rumors of trades, nothing has come to fruition. The front office finally pulled the trigger on a free agent Monday night, signing Daniel Hudson to a two-year deal. The team already has a closer, but this could create competition at the position.

On the surface, Hudson’s 2016 performance was not good. He had a 5.22 ERA, 1.442 WHIP and five saves in 70 games. However, if you look at the season splits, he started out strong.

In his first 30 games, Hudson had a 1.55 ERA, 0.759 WHIP, one save and 12 holds. He also recorded 24 strikeouts and nine walks in 29.0 innings. He allowed a total of five runs in that span. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long.

His next 15 games were horrendous. He allowed 33 hits and 26 earned runs in 9.2 innings. That equates to a 24.21 ERA and 4.347 WHIP.

The final 25 games, 21.2 innings, were like the beginning of the season. Hudson had a 1.66 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, four saves and two holds.

The Pirates are hoping to get the good Hudson and not the one that struggled in the middle of the season.

The Pirates enter the season with Tony Watson as the team’s closer. He took over the role in the second half of last season after the team traded Mark Melancon to the Washington Nationals.

Watson recorded 23 holds in the first half of the season with a 2.64 ERA and 1.128 WHIP. As the team’s closer, he finished with 15 saves in 18 chances, 3.86 ERA and 1.071 WHIP. He had a 7.7 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9.

Hudson is more of a strikeout pitcher compared to Watson, but he also allows more walks. They both recorded 58 strikeouts, but Hudson did it in 60.1 innings while Watson did it in 67.2.

Both pitchers had limited closer experience entering last season. Watson got to show what he could do in the ninth after the Melancon trade, and he pitched pretty well. Pittsburgh has a history of success when it comes to turning pitchers’ careers around and Hudson could be the newest piece of evidence.

I think Watson will be the Pirates’ closer as long as he pitches well, stays healthy or isn’t traded. And the latter is hard to predict. Hudson will be a good add for those in holds leagues or deeper leagues with large rosters.

This article originally appeared on