Pirates Sign Joey Terdoslavich to a Minor League Contract

Yesterday, the Pittsburgh Pirates inked first baseman/outfielder Joey Terdoslavich to a Minor League deal for the 2017 season.

Every Major League Baseball team adds Minor League free agents each offseason. Many of these Minor League free agents get invited to Spring Training. And, yesterday, the Pittsburgh Pirates added one such player.

The Pittsburgh Pirates came to an agreement with first baseman/outfielder Joey Terdoslavich. Terdoslavich signed a Minor League contract. This contract includes an invite to Major League Spring Training.

Joey Terdoslavich spent the entire 2016 season in the Baltimore Oriole Minor League system. He played 109 games for Double-A Bowie and 17 games for Triple-A Norfolk. While he struggled in limited time at Triple-A, Terdoslavich had good numbers at Double-A.

In 459 plate appearances at Double-A last season Joey Terdoslavich owned a .246/.349/.419/.768 slash line. He also owned a 13.1 percent walk rate, .351 wOBA, and a 116 wRC+. This included 39 extra base hits.

During the 2013, 2014, and 2015 seasons Joey Terdoslavich saw Major League actions. In each of these three seasons he reached the Major Leagues with the Atlanta Braves. Over the course of these three seasons he accumulated 162 plate appearances in 92 games.

In his 162 career Major League plate appearances Joey Terdoslavich owns a .221/.296/.324/.620 slash line. He also owns a lifetime 9.1 percent walk rate, .295 wOBA, and a wRC+ of 81. So, much like in the Minor Leagues, Terdoslavich flashed the ability to draw a walk in limited Major League plate appearances.

Albeit in limited action, Joey Terdoslavich has always been a strong defensive player in the Major Leagues. He has 127 career innings at first base and 114 2/3 career innings in the outfield. And Terdoslavich has never committed an error at first base or in the outfield.

Additionally, he is a +3 DRS player at first base in his Major League career. He also owns a 16.4 UZR/150 at first base. So, while Joey Terdoslavich leaves a lot to be desired, he is a strong defensive player and is very good at drawing a walk.

Barring something catastrophic happening in Spring Training, Joey Terdoslavich will open the season at Triple-A Indianapolis. He will open the season behind Josh Bell, John Jaso, and David Freese on the Pirates first base depth chart.

While no one will ever confuse Joey Terdoslavich for Keith Hernandez, he is not a bad depth option to have. He has proven he is a strong defender and can draw a walk. And that is a lot more than most depth option players can say.

This article originally appeared on