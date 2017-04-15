Pirates scratch OF Polanco vs Cubs because of groin injury

CHICAGO (AP) Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco was scratched from Saturday’s lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of a groin injury.

Jordy Mercer, who was expecting his first day off after starting the first 10 games of the season at shortstop, took Polanco’s place in left field against the Cubs.

Polanco was 1 for 4 with a stolen base in Friday’s 4-2 win over Chicago.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!