Pirates, Reds need good performances from starters (Apr 11, 2017)

PITTSBURGH — If Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle and Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price had one wish for the second game of their teams’ series Tuesday at PNC Park, it might well be that their starters last considerably longer than they did in the opener.

The Pirates’ Tyler Glasnow got pulled after 1 2/3 innings, having given up five runs on four hits and five walks. The Reds’ Brandon Finnegan lasted four batters into the third inning, but he didn’t get anyone out that inning and left having allowed one run on four hits and five walks.

It helped the Reds tremendously in their 7-1 win that they got a sterling performance from their bullpen. Three relievers were perfect after Finnegan left, combining for nine strikeouts in seven innings.

Michael Lorenzen was the first out of the bullpen, going three innings, and Price was both appreciative of that performance and leery of having to ask for that kind of help on a regular basis.

“The guys are buying in. It’s a selfless group,” Price said. “In order for this to work they all have to do something similar to what Lorenzen did. That’s not going to be the norm, but in that situation, 5-1, bases loaded, pitcher struggling to throw the ball over the plate, we needed someone that gave us a dynamic opportunity to escape that inning without a lot more damage, and Michael was able to do that.”

The Pirates got solid work from relievers Wade LeBlanc (5 1/3 innings) and Antonio Bastardo (two innings), who each gave up a solo homer and did not walk a batter. But it might have gotten hairy if Pittsburgh had to ask more of its bullpen.

As it was, Hurdle said, he almost had to stick with those two because others in the bullpen were not available because of recent outings, or because of a risk of getting in a bind in upcoming games.

So when LeBlanc was due up in the third with the bases loaded and two outs, Hurdle did not even give a thought to using a pinch hitter.

“None whatsoever,” Hurdle said.

LeBlanc struck out.

So the teams move on, hoping that their starters will eat some innings.

Fortunately for Reds scheduled Tuesday starter Rookie Davis, do-overs come pretty quickly in baseball. He had a forgettable major league debut last Thursday, giving up four runs on five hits — two of which were homers by Daniel Nava — and two walks in just three innings against Philadelphia. He had four strikeouts while throwing 74 pitches.

Davis’ teammates bailed him out, winning the game 7-4, so he did not get a loss, just a 12.00 ERA next to his name.

“It’s never storybook, I don’t think, when Rookie was dreaming about making his major league debut,” Reds veteran reliever Drew Storen told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “But that’s kind of how it is. It just shows you, it’s not easy.”

Davis was matter-of-fact about the outing.

“A couple pitches beat me in that game,” he said. “Obviously, the two home runs I gave up to Nava, but I’ll just look at video and continue to make better pitches.

“Obviously, I would have loved to eat up more innings than that, as well, save the bullpen some.”

Pittsburgh scheduled starter Jameson Taillon, 25, had the opposite experience in his season debut last Wednesday.

Taillon matched wits and pitches with Boston ace Chris Sale and threw seven shutout innings in Boston, allowing five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He also got a no-decision because the Pirates ended up losing in 12 innings.

“(Sale) worked quick, and it was cold,” Taillon said. “We probably fed off each other in that regard.”

In two career starts against the Reds, Taillon is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA.

