Pirates OF Polanco activated from 10-day; Ortiz sent down

Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Adam Frazier (26) steps in front of Pittsburgh Pirates centerfielder Danny Ortiz (69) to catch a fly ball off the bat of Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated outfielder Gregory Polanco from the 10-day disabled list.

The move was announced before Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Polanco was having a disappointing season, hitting .252 with one homer and nine RBIs, when he was sidelined with a strained left hamstring.

Outfielder Danny Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He went 1-for-12 during his stint with the Pirates.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!