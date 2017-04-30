Pirates’ Kuhl leaves game after being hit by comebacker

MIAMI (AP) Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl has left his team’s game at Miami in the fifth inning Sunday after he was hit in the leg by Dee Gordon’s sharp one-hopper.

The ball caromed off the inside of Kuhl’s right leg near his knee, and he collapsed in pain as Gordon reached on a single. Kuhl was examined by a trainer, rose and threw several warmup pitches but then left the game, walking to the dugout accompanied by manager Clint Hurdle.

The Pirates led 3-2 when Kuhl was replaced by Trevor Williams.

