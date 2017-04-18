Pirates’ Josh Harrison grimaces and laughs after getting hit by pitch in four straight at-bats

The good news is Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison reached base in four straight plate appearances spanning Sunday’s date with the Cubs and Monday’s game against the Cardinals. Bad news is that he got pelted in his left leg in every single time.

This is a highly unusual, possibly unprecedented event. As MLB.com’s Cut4 notes, Elias Sports Bureau records show that only two players in the past 80 years have been hit twice in two consecutive games: Jon Jay in 2014 and the Craig “King of HBP” Biggio in 2000.

So for this to happen in four straight at-bats and to get dinged in the same area each time, well, that’s at least something profoundly rare (and unpleasant). WATCH HIS PAIN in the first two at-bats:

Your Browser does not support iFrames.

Now what the heck is Harrison thinking at this point? Not cool. Very not cool. At least I’m on base again… but not cool.

He had healed up a bit and iced down after the game, and Monday would be another day at the ballpark. Good, grand, great. WRONG.

Here’s the third and fourth straight HBP, both courtesy St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn, who averages one hit batsman per 95 batters faced over his career:

Your Browser does not support iFrames.

What the heck is going on here?!?! You pitchers are monsters. Leave Josh Harrison alone!!! It’s not funny anymore.

Right, Francisco Cervelli?

Your Browser does not support iFrames.

Okay, apparently it’s still funny. But still not cool. Get well soon, Josh.

