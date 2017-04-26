Gift Ngoepe set to become MLB’s first African-born player after Pirates promotion

The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up shortstop Gift Ngoepe and when the South African shortstop makes his Major League debut, he will become the first African-born player in the league's history.

The Pirates optioned Dovydas Neverauskas, the first Lithuanian to pitch in the Majors, to Triple-A in order to make room for Ngoepe on the active roster.

• A gift from Africa – Gary Smith on Ngoepe from 2009

Ngoepe is 27 years old and spent 8 1/2 years with the Pirates organization. He signed in September 2008 and was added to the 40-man roster in November 2015.

He could be a utility infielder with his experience at seconds and third base. He was hitting .241 in 15 games for Triple-A Indianapolis before getting the call up.

