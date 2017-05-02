Pirates’ Daniel Hudson tweets apology after botched pickoff throw led to loss

The Pittsburgh Pirates scored a run in the top of the eighth inning on Monday to knot the game at 3-3, but unfortunately a Daniel Hudson miscue in the bottom of the 10th led to a Pirates loss.

Hudson, a former starting pitcher, should be accustomed to throwing over to first on a pickoff move. Some of the top fielding first baseman may have snared the ball but it was a very tough play for rookie first baseman Josh Bell who had the runner, Arismendy Alcantara, diving into the ball’s path:

The next Reds batter, Billy Hamilton, doubled home Alcantara for the winning run and that was the ball game. Here’s Hudson shortly thereafter:

Can’t even throw the f***ing thing to 1st. Teammates deserve better. Coaches deserve better. Fans deserve better. I’ll be better — Daniel Hudson (@DHuddy41) May 2, 2017

It happens. At least he doesn’t have a permanent mental block on throws to first like Cubs lefty Jon Lester. Hold ’em on next time, Hudson.

